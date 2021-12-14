HAUPPAUGE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 14, 2021--
Upward Health announced today they have expanded their partnership with Seven Hills Foundation to provide primary medical care integrated with behavioral health to Seven Hills residents statewide in Massachusetts. Seven Hills Foundation is a comprehensive health and human services network and one of the largest providers in Massachusetts of 24/7 residential supports for adults with I/DD. While Upward Health will continue to provide services to patients in a congregate care setting, this expansion will extend services to individuals throughout the state and in a wider range of community settings, including individuals in their own homes.
When Upward Health first began providing services to Seven Hills Foundation residents, the focus was on limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the congregate care setting in residences north of Boston. “With this expansion of services across the state, the types of services provided by Upward Health will also expand significantly,” said Glen Moller, CEO of Upward Health. “We will provide in-home primary care, behavioral health and transitions of care after hospitalizations to this very vulnerable population, improving quality of care, health outcomes, and quality of life.”
The Upward Health program includes an initial comprehensive evaluation and establishes an ongoing care plan for each patient. Services are delivered in-home by a team of local clinicians and any urgent needs that arise are addressed same or next day. Upward Health will partner with Seven Hills to promptly follow up with patients after acute care episode to provide support during this challenging time period and avoid repeat hospitalizations.
“We received very positive feedback from Seven Hills Foundation staff and families about working with Upward Health clinicians over the last year, through very difficult conditions.” said Dr. Kathee Jordan, Executive Vice President and CEO of Seven Hills Foundation. “We are excited to continue to work with Upward Health as they expand their service offerings to our residents throughout the state, serving individuals in a wider variety of settings and in a greater capacity.”
Upward Health utilizes technology to keep Seven Hills Foundation residents healthy in their homes. Through the use of remote patient monitoring, Upward Health clinicians can identify exacerbations of conditions before major symptoms arise and intervene to stabilize a patient’s health. By using virtual care, patients receive services from an Upward Health provider, including medication orders and diagnostic testing as needed, in the safety and comfort of their own homes.
ABOUT UPWARD HEALTH
Upward Health is an in-home multidisciplinary provider that partners with health plans and other risk-bearing entities to address the unique needs of the most high-risk, high-need users of the health care system today. Using a unique, in-home community-based approach to meeting a patient’s needs, Upward Health facilitates and delivers care that improves outcomes and the quality of life for every patient it serves. Upward Health has a measured Net Promoter Score of 86, among the highest in the healthcare industry. To learn more, please visit www.upwardhealth.com.
ABOUT SEVEN HILLS FOUNDATION
Headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts, the Seven Hills Foundation is a comprehensive health and human services network currently offering program sites at 190 locations throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island employing nearly 4,600 professionals. Seven Hills Foundation offers a continuum of clinical, educational, and community-based supports to 60,000 children, adults and seniors with disabilities and other life challenges through its 14 affiliate organizations that are part of the Foundation.
