Urban Catalyst Bringing Axe Throwing to Former Camera 12 Theater

Downtown patrons looking for something a bit edgier than throwing darts may be pleased to learn that axe throwing is coming to downtown San Jose.
Unofficial Logging—a bar featuring axe throwing—has signed a lease for 6,800 square feet in the long-dormant Camera 12 cinema, which local developer Urban Catalyst is transforming into a retail/office complex named Paseo. The Paseo location will be the second for Unofficial Logging, which opened in Bend, Ore., back in late 2019. Axe-chucking customers can order wine, beer and food, like fried pickles, as they aim at targets in a controlled environment.
The axe-throwing bar/restaurant is the second novel business to lease space in the Paseo. Urban Putt, which will bring indoor miniature golf to the development, signed a lease Oct. 20. The Paseo project is transforming the long-shuttered theater into 100,000 square feet of mixed-use office and retail space—25,000 for retail, and 75,000 for office.
“Unofficial Logging is precisely the type of business San Jose needs to draw more people downtown, because it creates the fun and excitement that people seek in urban environments,” said Erik Hayden, CEO and founder of Urban Catalyst. “The future of downtown San Jose is taking shape, and we expect the Paseo to play a meaningful role in the city’s revitalization.”
Customers at the Bend location have rated the business highly. “Such a fun date night activity!,” wrote one on Yelp! “Sometimes throwing stuff just makes us feel better,” wrote another.
“We’re really excited to bring our brand of controlled axe throwing to downtown San Jose,” said John Heylin, the co-owner and mastermind behind Unofficial Logging. “Bay Area residents will get a unique new experience, and a great new reason to come downtown.”
The Paseo development is one of six ground-up projects in downtown San Jose funded through Urban Catalyst’s first Opportunity Zone fund, which closed in December after raising $131 million. Construction is expected to be completed by July 2022.
“The Paseo property is drawing strong interest from retailers, with Unofficial Logging being the latest example,” said Josh Burroughs, partner and chief operating officer at Urban Catalyst. “Nearly all the retail space has been spoken for, which underscores the confidence we’re seeing in the future of downtown San Jose and the strength of the Paseo project in particular.”
The Opportunity Zone Program offers time-sensitive tax incentives to investors who put qualified capital gains toward projects designed to create positive social and economic change in lower-income areas. Urban Catalyst currently is accepting investments for its Fund II.
About Urban Catalyst
Urban Catalyst is focused on ground-up development projects in downtown San Jose. In 2020, Urban Catalyst surpassed its fundraising goal, securing $131 million from investors during its first round. Forbes recognized Urban Catalyst as one of the top 10 Opportunity Zone Funds in the inaugural Forbes OZ 20.
