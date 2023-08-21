SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 21, 2023--
Urban Catalyst, a real estate fund manager and developer based in San Jose, California, has launched a new fund, UC Multifamily Equity I LLC (“UCME”). UCME focuses on the development of a 272-unit luxury apartment building named Aquino. Located within walking distance of Downtown San Jose’s western edge, Aquino is next to the site of Google’s planned Downtown West campus and within walking distance of the SAP Center and Diridon Station, one of the West Coast’s busiest transit hubs. The project is fully entitled and approved for multifamily construction.
Aquino will consist of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, electric ranges, and air conditioning. Residents will have access to private co-working offices, a bar and lounge, a fitness center with a yoga studio, a dog run, and a courtyard with an outdoor kitchen.
Historically, multifamily demand has vastly exceeded supply in the San Jose metropolitan area, putting upward pressure on rents and keeping the occupancy rate high. Due to the highly restrictive development policies throughout California, the San Jose metro’s 2023 multifamily construction pipeline — the number of units slated for completion by the end of this year — is smaller than 18 major U.S. metros, according to CBRE data.
The San Jose metro’s average multifamily occupancy rate was 95.7% at the end of Q1 2023, higher than the national average of 94.5%, CBRE data show. Multifamily rents in the Bay Area’s South Bay subregion, which includes the San Jose metro, are projected to increase 47% in the next decade, according to Yardi Matrix data. The South Bay’s projected rent growth exceeds that of Austin, Nashville, Phoenix, and several other major U.S. multifamily submarkets, Yardi Matrix data show.
Urban Catalyst has structured UCME as a real estate operating company, which allows it to accept funding from qualified retirement accounts such as IRAs and 401(k) plans.
About Urban Catalyst
Urban Catalyst is a real estate fund manager and developer with decades of experience doing ground-up development projects and owning and managing stabilized, income-producing assets. The company’s home market, San Jose, has the strongest job market of the U.S.’s 150 largest metropolitan areas, according to the latest U.S. News and World Report data. Additionally, U.S. News and World Report recently ranked San Jose as the country's second-best area to raise a family, behind Huntsville, Alabama.
For more information, visit urbancatalyst.com.
