SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The University of Rhode Island is joining a growing number of colleges in the state requiring students to get a COVID-19 booster shot for the spring semester.
“Faculty, staff, and students must provide proof that they received their booster shots by the first day of classes, Jan. 24, 2022," URI announced Monday. “Those who are not yet eligible to receive the booster, will have 30 days after eligibility to upload proof."
Students and employees with approved vaccine exemptions will still be required to be tested twice weekly or risk disciplinary action, including suspension, the university said.
URI has nearly 18,000 students, according to the school's website.
Brown University in Providence previously announced a student and employee booster shot requirement, while Salve Regina University in Newport has announced a student booster requirement.