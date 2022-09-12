PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022--
UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced the appointment of Dr. Leana S. Wen to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
Dr. Leana S. Wen, an emergency medicine physician and public health and policy expert, has agreed to join UroGen’s board, effective immediately. She has served as a professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University School of Public Health since September 2019.
“We are fortunate to welcome Dr. Wen to UroGen’s Board of Directors,” said Liz Barrett, President and Chief Executive Officer, UroGen. “Dr. Wen’s work as a practicing physician and her extensive health policy and public health experience will be an asset to our Company. She brings a deep understanding of our diverse stakeholders and the complex dynamics of the biopharmaceutical industry. I am confident she will add great value to UroGen as we continue to look to transform the field of uro-oncology with therapeutic interventions because patients deserve better.”
Dr. Wen has served on the board of directors of Glaukos Corporation since March 2021 and is a member of its Audit Committee. She is currently on the board of the Bipartisan Policy Center, Baltimore Community Foundation, and National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, and chairs the advisory board of the Behavioral Health Group. She has been a contributing columnist for The Washington Post since June 2020, writing on health policy and public health, and an on-air commentator for CNN as a medical analyst since August 2020.
“UroGen is a company with tremendous potential that is bringing innovation to a field of medicine with significant unmet need,” says Leana S. Wen, M.D. “I am excited to join UroGen’s Board of Directors to help advance UroGen’s goal of improving care for patients with urological and other cancers.”
From January 2015 to October 2018, Dr. Wen was the health commissioner for the city of Baltimore, where she led the nation’s oldest continuously operating health department to combat the opioid epidemic and improve maternal and child health. She has also served as a global health fellow at the World Health Organization, a consultant with the China Medical Board, and a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.
About UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel™ reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first commercial product and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.
