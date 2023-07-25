PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2023--
UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced the appointment of James Robinson, former President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Urovant Sciences, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jim to the Board of Directors,” said Liz Barrett, President and Chief Executive Officer of UroGen. “His proven leadership, operational and commercial experience will provide valuable guidance as we look to expand access to JELMYTO and advance our lead clinical development program, UGN-102 in low-grade intermediate risk bladder cancer, towards upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones. His background aligns remarkably well with that of our current Board members, and I look forward to beginning our work together.”
With over 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, Mr. Robinson has excelled in building and leading organizations from inception to commercial success. He served as a member of the Urovant board of directors before becoming its CEO in March 2020 until June 2023. Before Urovant, Mr. Robinson was President and COO at Paragon Biosciences. Prior to Paragon, he was President and COO at Alkermes PLC, managing operations, product planning, manufacturing and business development. He also held prominent roles at Astellas U.S. and Schering-Plough Pharmaceuticals, focusing on commercial operations and sales.
“I am excited to join UroGen’s board and to work with a company driven to make a difference in the lives of underserved patients with urothelial and specialty cancers by developing and commercializing innovative therapies that aim to challenge the current standard of care,” said Mr. Robinson. “I look forward to working with Liz and her leadership team.”
Mr. Robinson served on the Board of Directors of Urovant Sciences from 2019 to June 2023. He previously served on the Board of Directors for AGTC from 2021-2022 before the company was sold to Syncona LTD in December 2022. From 2019 to March 2021, Mr. Robinson served on the Board of Directors of Neos Therapeutics. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) and served as Chairman of PhRMA’s State Committee. He is a founding member of MATTER. Mr. Robinson is a member of the Commercial Club of Chicago and member of the Chicago Chapter of the Young Presidents Organization. Mr. Robinson received a Bachelor of Science degree from DePaul University.
About UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel® reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first commercial product Jelmyto® (mitomycin) for pyelocaliceal solution and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding expanding access to JELMYTO and advancing UGN-102 in low-grade intermediate risk bladder cancer towards upcoming clinical and regulatory milestones; the potential of UroGen’s proprietary RTGel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and the potential of UroGen’s sustained release technology making local delivery potentially more effective as compared to other treatment options. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: potential safety and other complications from JELMYTO mode of administration; and UroGen’s RTGel technology may not perform as expected and we may not successfully develop and receive regulatory approval of any other product that incorporates UroGen’s RTGel technology. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section of UroGen’s Form 10-Q filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 11, 2023 and other filings that UroGen makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at http://www.sec.gov ), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and UroGen’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to UroGen as of the date of this release.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725242491/en/
CONTACT: INVESTORS:
Vincent Perrone
Senior Director, Investor Relations
609-460-3588 ext. 1093MEDIA:
Cindy Romano
Director, Corporate Communications
609-460-3583 ext. 1083
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW JERSEY
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH ONCOLOGY
SOURCE: UroGen Pharma Ltd.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/25/2023 04:10 PM/DISC: 07/25/2023 04:06 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725242491/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.