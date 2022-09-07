PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022--
UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that it will present at the following healthcare conferences in September:
H.C. Wainwright & Co. Annual Global Investment Conference
- Tuesday, September 13 at 10:30 a.m. ET
Ladenburg Thalmann Healthcare Conference
- Analyst Discussion on Thursday, September 29 at 8:30 a.m. ET
Webcasts of both the H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Ladenburg Thalmann presentations will be available via the Investors section of UroGen’s website, www.urogen.com. A replay of each webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.
About UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UroGen is a biotech company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel™ reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. Jelmyto® (mitomycin) for pyelocaliceal solution and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.
