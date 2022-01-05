PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2022--
UroGen Pharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: URGN), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building and commercializing novel solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers, today announced that it will present at the following virtual healthcare conferences in January:
40 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
- Thursday, January 13 at 9:45 a.m. ET
HC Wainwright BioConnect Conference
- Presentation available on-demand beginning Monday, January 10 at 7:00 a.m. ET
Webcasts of both the J.P. Morgan and HC Wainwright presentations will be available via the Investors section of UroGen’s website, www.urogen.com. A replay of each webcast will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 30 days.
About UroGen Pharma Ltd.
UroGen is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat urothelial and specialty cancers because patients deserve better options. UroGen has developed RTGel TM reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs. UroGen’s sustained release technology is designed to enable longer exposure of the urinary tract tissue to medications, making local therapy a potentially more effective treatment option. UroGen’s first commercial product, and investigational treatment UGN-102 (mitomycin) for intravesical solution for patients with low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer, are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means. UroGen is headquartered in Princeton, NJ with operations in Israel. Visit www.urogen.com to learn more or follow us on Twitter, @UroGenPharma.
