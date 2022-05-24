FILE - Amy McCoy signs to a baby about food as a toddler finishes lunch behind at her Forever Young Daycare facility, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Mountlake Terrace, Wash. According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, U.S. births bumped up in 2021, but the number of babies born was still lower than before the coronavirus pandemic.