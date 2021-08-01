WASHINGTON (AP) — US confident Iran was behind attack on oil tanker in Arabian Sea (CORRECTS tanker site and that Israel didn't own ship).
AP
US confident Iran was behind attack on oil tanker in Arabian Sea (CORRECTS tanker site and that Israel didn't own ship)
-
- Updated
Tags
Locations
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
San Antonio - Peter Michael Jones, aged 70, of San Antonio, FL, passed away on July 4. He was born in Cambridge, MA. He was the son of the late Peter M. Jones and Teresa (Hart) Jones. Peter graduated from Rindge Technical High School in Cambridge, MA. While attending Voc Tech College, he was…