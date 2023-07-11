FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photo, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold vehicle at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven. The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers 346,000 Escapes from the 2020 and 2021 model years. The agency says in documents posted Tuesday, July 11, 2023 on its website that it has 118 complaints that spot welds in a door assembly bracket can fail.