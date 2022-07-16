FILE - Angel Blue performs during a rehearsal of "Fire Shut Up in My Bones" at the Metropolitan Opera, on Sept. 24, 2021, in New York. Soprano Angel Blue says she won't perform in an opera in Italy this month because blackface was used in the staging of another work this summer. The U.S. singer posted a note on Instagram saying she will be bowing out of “La Traviata” at Verona's Arena this month because the theater recently mounted another Verdi opera, “Aida,” using blackface.