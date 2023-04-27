WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will create additional legal migration pathways and open processing centers abroad, part of its efforts to prepare for an expected spike in migration after pandemic-era border controls end next month.
The administration’s plans, described by senior administration officials in a Thursday morning briefing with reporters, aim to discourage migrants from journeying by land to the U.S.-Mexico border and crossing in between ports of entry once the so-called Title 42 border policy lifts on May 11. The senior administration officials spoke on the condition of anonymity under ground rules set by the Biden administration.
The Title 42 policy, which will expire with the COVID-19 public health emergency, has for more than three years allowed border agents to turn back migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border without considering their asylum claims. The Department of Homeland Security has predicted that border agents could see more than 10,000 border crossings daily once the public health restrictions end.
“A border-only approach cannot work,” one senior administration official said. “We need to work hand-in-glove with our regional partners, and that’s what we’re doing.”
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will announce the changes together on Thursday, according to the senior administration officials.
The administration will open regional processing centers in South and Central America where migrants hoping to come to the U.S. could be prescreened before making the journey to the border to evaluate their eligibility for various forms of protection, the senior administration officials said.
At the centers, foreign citizens will first be screened to evaluate their eligibility for the refugee resettlement program. If they do not qualify, they will be considered for other temporary humanitarian programs. The government will roll out a virtual system for individuals to make appointments at these processing centers, which will begin operating in Guatemala and Colombia in the coming weeks, the senior administration officials said.
Canada and Spain will also accept migrants referred from these centers, according to the officials.
The administration will further expand family reunification programs to Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Colombia, which allow U.S. residents to request to bring over their family members from other countries while they go through the green card process.
The administration’s existing program that allows certain migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Venezuela and Nicaragua to apply to live and work temporarily in the U.S. will remain in place, according to the senior administration officials.
At the same time, the administration will implement measures to penalize migrants outside of these programs. According to the senior administration officials, the administration plans to finalize by May 12 its proposed rule that would make it harder for migrants to qualify for asylum if they crossed through another country en route to the U.S. border without first seeking protection there.
The government will also increase use of expedited removal, a process that allows migrants who do not clear an initial asylum screening to be quickly deported without a full immigration court process.
While those expelled under Title 42 could make multiple attempts at crossing, individuals who are deported will face a five-year ban on reentering the country.
The administration will also surge resources to the border to improve processing, according to the senior administration officials.
