DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 21, 2022--
The "Warehouse Robot Market in United States to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation, and future outlook of the warehouse robot market in United States. The research includes data and forecasts from 2020 until 2028 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in a readily accessible format.
The report helps answering the following questions:
- What is the warehouse robot market size in United States?
- How is the industry divided into different robot types, applications and end-user industry verticals?
- How are the overall market and different segments growing?
- How is the market predicted to develop in the future?
The latest industry data included in this report:
- Overall warehouse robot market size, 2020-2028
- Market size by applications, robot types and end-user industries, 2020-2028
- Growth rates of the overall market and different segments, 2020-2028
Market data is given for the following segments:
Robot types
- Articulated Robots
- Cartesian Robots
- Cylindrical Robots
- Mobile Robots
- Parallel Robots
- SCARA Robots
Applications
- Assembling-Dissembling
- Packaging
- Pick & Place
- Transportation
End-user industries
- Automotive & Transportation
- Electrical & Electronics
- Food & Beverages
- Healthcare
- e-Commerce and Retail
- Other Industries
Among the key reasons to purchase include the following:
- Gain an outlook of the market development and future outlook of the warehouse robot industry to 2028
- Track industry developments and identify market opportunities
- Plan and develop marketing, market-entry, market expansion, and other business strategies
- Save time and money with the readily accessible key market data included in this industry report. The data is clearly presented and can be easily incorporated into presentations and internal reports.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/55atbe
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005189/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 02/21/2022 06:30 AM/DISC: 02/21/2022 06:32 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220221005189/en