DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 21, 2022--
The "Weight Management Market Research Report by Diet (Beverages, Meals, and Supplements), Equipment, Services, State (Illinois, Florida, and Texas) - United States Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United States Weight Management Market size was estimated at USD 20.78 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 22.32 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 9.42% to reach USD 35.67 billion by 2027.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
- Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
- Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
- Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
- Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
- Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Weight Management to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Diet, the market was studied across Beverages, Meals, and Supplements.
- Based on Equipment, the market was studied across Fitness equipment and Surgical equipment. The Fitness equipment is further studied across Cardiovascular training equipment and Strength Training equipment. The Surgical equipment is further studied across Minimally invasive/Bariatric equipment and Non-invasive surgical equipment.
- Based on Services, the market was studied across Consultation services, Fitness centers, Online weight loss services, and Sliming centers.
- Based on State, the market was studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Weight Management Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario:
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Weight Management Market, by Diet
7. Weight Management Market, by Equipment
8. Weight Management Market, by Services
9. California Weight Management Market
10. Florida Weight Management Market
11. Illinois Weight Management Market
12. New York Weight Management Market
13. Ohio Weight Management Market
14. Pennsylvania Weight Management Market
15. Texas Weight Management Market
16. Competitive Landscape
17. Company Usability Profiles
18. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG
- Amer Sports Oyj
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
- Atkins Nutritionals, Inc.
- Brunswick Corporation
- DUKE DIET & FITNESS CENTER
- eDiets.com, Inc.
- General Mills Incorporation
- Gold's Gym International, Inc.
- Gold's Gym International, Inc. i
- Herbalife International, Inc.
- ICON Health & Fitness
- Ingredion Incorporated
- Jenny Craig Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- Medifast, Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Nautilus, Inc
- Nestle S.A.
- NutriSystem, Inc By Kainos Capital
- Olympus Corporation
- Technogym SpA
- The Kellogg Company,
- The Kraft Heinz Company
- The Simply Good Foods Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bfaofw
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005860/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: VITAMINS/SUPPLEMENTS HEALTH FITNESS & NUTRITION
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/21/2022 12:34 PM/DISC: 07/21/2022 12:34 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005860/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.