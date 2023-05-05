DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 5, 2023--

The "Pharmacovigilance USA Congress 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After witnessing outstanding success in our previous Pharmacovigilance conferences, Pharmacovigilance USA 2023 will gather the top notch Industry experts from Pharma/Biotech and Clinical Research Organisations.

Why Attend This Conference?

  • Listen to the top notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers who will deliver the latest cutting edge information.
  • A fantastic opportunity to network with the top notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers during the networking sessions.
  • Speak-out sessions and Panel discussions will provide a great opportunity to ask questions from the expert and find out feasible solutions.

Current Market Of Global Pharmacovigilance

  • 6 Billion Pharmacovigilance Market to reach $8 Billion in 2025
  • 1,053 Billion Global Pharmaceutical Market Value $1057 Billion

Come and Update with the expanding Global Pharmaceutical Industry and increase awareness on the significant and essential need of Global Pharmacovigilance.

Why Attend Pharmacovigilance USA

  • A Global Event In Pharmacovigilance
  • Ensuring Pharmacovigilance For Global Public Health
  • 20+ Expert Speakers From Around The World
  • 100's Pharma/ Biotech Professionals From Over 50 Countries
  • Bringing Together The Key Decision Makers Under One Roof
  • Over 10 Hours Of Dedicated Networking And Interactive Sessions

Who Should Attend:

Pharmacovigilance USA Congress 2023 attracts senior-level attendees from leading pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, CRO and solution provider companies. Delegates include VPs, Directors, Heads, Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants, Senior scientists and professionals with intermediate to advance knowledge and experience in the following.

  • Pharmacovigilance Risk Management
  • Drug Safety Pharmacoepidemiology
  • Drug Research & Development Clinical Pharmacology
  • Clinical Safety Information And Clinical Data Management
  • Medical Product Safety Assessment Clinical Research & Safety
  • Data Analysis Information Technology
  • Medical Information Health Outcomes
  • Sales And Marketing Clinical Trials & CRO's
  • Contract Manufacturing

Speakers

Narayan Nair

FDA - USA

Lana Gloukhova

ATHIRA PHARMA - USA

Samirah Qureshi

ALEXION - USA

Reema Mehta

PFIZER - USA

Jenifer Kane

ENTASIS THERAPEUTICS - USA

Michael Bean

Johnson & Johnson

Khaudeja Bano

AMGEN - USA

Dawn Mucci

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS - USA

Richard Wolf

CSL Behring USA

Jaylaxmi Nalawade

LUPIN PHARMACEUTICALS - USA

Michael Von Forstner

BIOGEN - USA

Dennis L. Virgo

AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS - USA

Dr Bert P Van Leeuwen

Astellas Pharma

Alina Tudor M.D.

Norgine

Dr Jackie Roberts

Accord HealthCare

Edita Kaupiene, MPharm

Pharmacovigilance Project Manager

Manjit Virdee

GSK

Budhesh Dhamija

CSL Behring GmbH, Germany

Giovanni Furlan

PFIZER

Raj Bhogal

Takeda

