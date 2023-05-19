FILE - Southern California athletic director Mike Bohn, left, chats with Gary Barnett, former head football coach at Colorado, as players warm up before the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Southern California athletic director Mike Bohn has resigned. USC confirmed the 62-year-old Bohn's resignation Friday, May 19, 2023, roughly 3 1/2 years after he succeeded Lynn Swann in the high-profile job.