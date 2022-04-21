TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 21, 2022--
Personas Social Incorporated (TSX.V: PRSN) (the “ Company ” or “ Personas ”) is pleased to provide an update on user engagement for 2021.
The Peeks Platform
The Peeks Platform is livestreaming marketplace that allows content creators to sell content to viewers on the Peeks platform.
The Company is pleased report that the Peeks Platform saw approximately 5,000,000 user sessions in 2021. Average session time was 3 minutes and 15 seconds up from 2 minutes and 30 seconds in 2020. Improvements to stream quality, speed and reductions in glitching all contributed to increases sessions times. Over all users consumed approximately 16,250,000 minutes of content on the Peeks Platform in 2021 and were delivered approximately 143 million page views. 2022 engagement numbers are trending higher than 2021 for the first 3 months of the year with average session times topping 3 minutes and twenty-five seconds and user sessions topping 500,000 per month. In total users have consumed over 5 million minutes of content in Q1 2022 alone. The company expects to see over 7 million user sessions in 2022 and expects to deliver in excess 150 million page views. Each page view provides the Company with an opportunity to deliver at least 2 advertising impressions.
Advertising who are attracted to advertising on the Peeks Platform typically pay between $3.00 and $9.00 per thousand impressions depending on the type and duration of the advertising impression. The company is implementing technology to facilitate a wide variety of advertising impressions including video pre-roll, video-post roll, Offerbox and sponsored in feed ads. Management believes that third party advertising will represent approximately half of Peeks revenues over time.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe," "estimate," "project," "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipates", "projects", "potential" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations are risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.
