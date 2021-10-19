SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2021--
UserTesting, Inc., a leading provider of human insight, delivered through a video-first, enterprise SaaS platform, today announced the winners of the illumi Awards at the Human Insight World Tour (#HiWorld21). The HiWorld Tour is a free global series of digital events for Customer Experience (CX) professionals in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe designed to help organizations find new, innovative ways to learn what it's like to be their customers and bring greater human understanding to their businesses.
“This year’s illumi winners have demonstrated a commitment to being customer-centric organizations and we are proud to recognize their achievements leveraging human insight to deliver the best possible customer experiences,” said Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting. “The illumi Awards highlight the incredible work our customers are doing to create exceptional experiences using the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.”
Winning organizations demonstrated an ability to leverage human insight from UserTesting to achieve customer experience excellence, faster and better product and marketing innovation, and higher team success. Hundreds of organizations entered submissions to win this year, resulting in 11 category winners and 12 Distinguished Luminaries, each with remarkable stories of success and impact.
UserTesting congratulates all this year's illumi Award Winners and Distinguished Luminaries.
Category Winners:
- Outstanding Solution Design Award: Adobe Consulting Services + BRP
- Human Insight to Action Award: Venetian Resort & Casino
- UserTesting Evangelist Award: Wise
- Outstanding Small Business Award: Krikey
- Digital Transformation Award: Philadelphia Inquirer
- Outstanding Enterprise Success Story Award: HelloFresh
- UserTesting CommUnity Member of the Year Award: Vernier Software & Technology
- Pivot Award: Rothy’s
- Outstanding Innovator Award: Burberry
- Department of One Award: Post Office UK Ltd.
- Outstanding International Success Story Award: Win Technologies (UK) Ltd, a Member of the Betway Group
We also congratulate the Distinguished Luminaries: Adobe, Google Cloud, IBM, iHeartMedia, JotForm, Nielsen, Pearson, Philips, SparkBeyond, Tapestry, Walmart Canada, and WestJet.
About UserTesting
UserTesting has pioneered a video-first, enterprise-grade SaaS platform that enables organizations to execute customer-centric visions by seeing and hearing the experiences of real people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands. The UserTesting Human Insight platform captures diverse customer perspectives from targeted audiences, who have opted in to share their thoughts, whether for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The platform generates video-based Customer Experience Narratives, or CxNs, typically in less than a day, and often within a few hours. Using machine learning, the platform analyzes and surfaces key moments of insight rapidly and at scale. This helps organizations to free up time and resources and make better customer experience decisions. As of June 30, 2021, UserTesting had more than 2,000 customers, making up more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com
