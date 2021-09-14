GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 14, 2021--
Brighton Park Capital (“Brighton Park”), a research-driven investment firm that specializes in partnering with growth-stage software, healthcare and tech-enabled services businesses, today announced that Usman Rabbani has joined the firm as a Partner. He will be based in Silicon Valley and will also serve as a member of the firm’s Investment Committee and Portfolio Management Committee.
Mr. Rabbani joins Brighton Park from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, Inc. (KKR), where he was a Managing Director and oversaw the firm’s software and technology operating team. Over his seven-year tenure, Mr. Rabbani led technology diligence for the firm’s software and tech-oriented investments and technology-related value creation priorities in portfolio companies. During this time, he also served as a member of the Board of Directors for Epicor Software, among other board leadership and advisory roles.
“Usman is a very experienced technologist with an impressive track record of partnering with management teams to help realize their technology visions. We are confident that his extensive investment and operational expertise in software, technology and healthcare will enhance our ability to identify and invest in innovative technology platforms and maximize the value of our portfolio companies,” said Mark F. Dzialga, Managing Partner at Brighton Park Capital.
Mike Gregoire, Partner at Brighton Park Capital, added, “In a crowded landscape, investors are increasingly differentiated by their ability to bring real technology depth and operational expertise to portfolio companies. Usman brings to Brighton Park a truly unique skillset, along with an ecosystem of relationships in the tech industry – advancing our goal to become the go-to partner for entrepreneurs and management teams looking to build world-class companies. We are confident that he will play a significant role in building and shaping our firm.”
“I’m truly excited to be joining Brighton Park,” said Mr. Rabbani. “I was attracted to the firm not only because of the team’s reputation and track record, but also because of the firm’s belief and thematic outlook on the ongoing digital transformation of industries, and the commitment to identifying and partnering with high quality management teams that are building disruptive and innovative technology companies. I am looking forward to working with the entire team at Brighton Park.”
Prior to KKR, Mr. Rabbani was a Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he supported enterprise software and technology clients on growth, M&A and operational efficiency. He also served clients on technology modernization and adoption across other sectors, including healthcare, retail, hospitality, agriculture and others. Before this, Mr. Rabbani spent nearly a decade in hands-on software engineering and operational roles as the founder and CTO of a cloud video surveillance platform, an enterprise IT architect at Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, a tech team lead at Scient and a software developer at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Mr. Rabbani earned an M.B.A. at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, an M.S. in Computer Science at Harvard University and a B.A. in Computer Science and Psychology at Yale University.
About Brighton Park Capital
Brighton Park is a Greenwich, CT-based investment firm that specializes in software, healthcare, and technology-enabled services. The firm invests in companies that provide highly innovative solutions in partnership with great management teams. Brighton Park brings purpose-built value-add capabilities that match the unique requirements of each of its companies. For more information about Brighton Park, please visit www.bpc.com.
