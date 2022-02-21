DALLAS — The University of Texas’ president is defending the importance of tenure after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick proposed ending it in efforts to push back against the “woke left.”
Patrick proposed ending the academic appointment last week after UT faculty defended their right to teach critical race theory, among other subjects.
On Monday, UT President Jay Hartzell issued a message to faculty members noting that tenure is a critical tool for universities to attract, motivate and retain the state’s top talent.
“We all aspire to improve the educational system in the United States, but tenure is important to Texas universities, and removing it will not help,” he said in the message.
Professors who reach tenure generally can be terminated only for cause or under extraordinary circumstances, such as financial need or program discontinuation, according to the American Association of University Professors. The designation allows for faculty to “pursue research and innovation and draw evidence-based conclusions free from corporate or political pressure.”
“Removing tenure would not only cripple Texas’ ability to recruit and retain great faculty members, it would also hurt Texas students, who would not be able to stay in state knowing that they will be learning from the very best in the country,” Hartzell continued.
For UT and other universities, granting tenure is an investment and resource for its “teaching and research missions,” Hartzell wrote. It also creates stability as it allows for professors to explore controversial topics through their research and with their students without fear of repercussion for unpopular ideas.
Patrick, who is seeking reelection, said at a press conference Friday that ending tenure for state universities will be one of his priorities during next year’s legislative session. His announcement comes after UT’s faculty council passed a resolution last week aiming to protect campus educators’ right to teach critical race theory and race and gender justice.
Because policymakers “distribute taxpayer dollars” and represent the people of Texas, Patrick said legislators like himself are “going to have a say in what the curriculum is.”
Some faculty and education groups have said ending tenure would be devastating for higher education and academic freedom in the state.
Without it, UT would “have no chance” of bringing in distinguished professors from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Dartmouth College or other prestigious institutions, Hartzell said.
Last year, Gov. Greg Abbott signed two bills into law that aimed to ban critical race theory from public K-12 schools. Under the new law, teachers can’t be “compelled to discuss a particular current event or widely debated and currently controversial issue of public policy or social affairs.”
Educators and advocacy groups argued against the restrictions for months, saying it would have a devastating effect as the law’s vague language can hinder efforts to discuss race, racism and even current events. They also repeatedly said that the concept — an academic framework that examines the way policies and laws uphold systemic racism — is not part of K-12 lessons.
Some conservative politicians and pundits have conflated critical race theory with other efforts to address diversity, equity and inclusion in education.
