The Utah student section show their support during the first half of an NCAA college football game against San Diego State and Utah Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Salt Lake City. A University of Utah student was arrested on suspicion of making terrorist threats after police said she threatened to detonate a nuclear reactor if the school's football team failed to win a game last Saturday. Charging documents filed in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 allege that the student posted threats before Utah's game against San Diego State University on Saturday.