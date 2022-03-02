HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 2, 2022--

UTEX Industries Inc. announces the sale of some of its well service assets including plungers, fluid ends, and valves & seats to Vulcan Industrial Holdings LLC. UTEX will retain its Largebore Frac Systems as well as the Iron and Inspection Services.

About UTEX

UTEX is a market-leading manufacturing business headquartered in Houston, Texas. UTEX operates manufacturing, distribution, and technical sales facilities in the United States and abroad and has approximately 650 employees. UTEX’s innovative and custom-engineered products support a diverse customer base, including oil and gas, industrial, mining, and water end markets.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005297/en/

CONTACT: Jennifer Lyons

Jlyons@utexind.com

281.615.2223

KEYWORD: TEXAS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER ENERGY UTILITIES OIL/GAS OTHER MANUFACTURING ENERGY ENGINEERING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: UTEX Industries Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 03/02/2022 07:00 AM/DISC: 03/02/2022 07:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005297/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you