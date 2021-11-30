Utility Trailer Sales of Washington Co. Opens Its Third Dealership

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2021--
Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtain sided trailers, is pleased to announce that Utility Trailer Sales of Washington Company has opened its third dealership. The new dealership is located in Richland, Washington.
The new facility is over 31,000 square feet and sits on 22.5 acres of land. It features 6 trailer bays, 4 reefer bays, wash bay, and a large showroom and warehouse that offers a premier customer shopping experience. In addition, the Richland dealership is strategically located at the intersection of several major highways and main rail lines.
“We are very excited to open our third location in Washington state. The new dealership offers a full line of products and services. It is managed by a group of knowledgeable and experienced individuals that includes our General Manager Bob Burns, Service Manager, Leland Hill and our Parts Manager, Michael Ellis. We look forward to celebrating with a grand opening event in the Spring of 2022,” said Mike Kolar, President for Utility Trailer Sales of Washington Co.
Utility Trailer Sales of Washington Co. has two other dealerships in Washington: one in Auburn (Seattle) and the other in Mt. Vernon. The new Richland dealership is located at 2811 Polar Way, Richland, WA 99354. To learn more visit www.utilityofwa.com or www.utilitytrailer.com.
About Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company
Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company is America's oldest privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturer. Founded in 1914, the company designs and manufactures dry freight vans, flatbeds, refrigerated vans, Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, and aerodynamic technologies. Utility currently operates six trailer manufacturing facilities across North America. Utility’s 3000R ® and the 3000R ® multi-temp refrigerated trailers are manufactured at the Atkins, Virginia, Clearfield, Utah and Piedras Negras, Mexico plants. The 4000D-X Composite ® series dry vans are manufactured at the Glade Spring, Virginia and Paragould, Arkansas plants. The 4000AE ®, 4000S ®, and 4000AE ® Drop Deck flatbeds as well as the Tautliner ® are all manufactured at the Enterprise, Alabama facility. Utility also has an extensive independent dealer network with over 100 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America. Visit: www.utilitytrailer.com for more information.
