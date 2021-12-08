LONDON & FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2021--
Exabeam, the leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, today announced that Utility Warehouse selected Exabeam Fusion SIEM to increase efficiency and strengthen its security operations team. Utility Warehouse is the UK’s only genuine multiservice utility and home services provider based in London. The company handles over 660,000 customer accounts with the help of over 40,000 independent distributors.
Before kicking off a proof of value (PoV) with Exabeam, the security operations team at Utility Warehouse wanted a solution that would further improve visibility and efficiency. In addition, it was interested in the Exabeam integration with CrowdStrike––a core security investment of the company’s that would give it the ability to ingest the rich telemetry provided by the partnership, beyond just receiving alerts.
“We were looking for a solution that could take us to the next tier to help us improve our mean time to recovery (MTTR) as well as strengthen our existing security investments. We needed a flexible tool that would help us improve our team’s abilities and gain further value in our strategic investments like CrowdStrike,” said James Wharton, head of information security at Utility Warehouse. “Exabeam does just that. It gives us the ability to ingest rich content, above just the alerts we were seeing, which is a powerful advantage.”
During Utility Warehouse’s PoV, which enabled security operations center (SOC) automation, access to Exabeam Smart Timelines and User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA) capabilities, the SOC team was quickly able to realise operational savings in formerly laborious tasks. As a result, the team could leverage Exabeam to handle previously manual efforts involving threat detection, triage, investigation, and response. Ultimately, Utility Warehouse chose Exabeam Fusion SIEM, along with Frozen Storage and Incident Responder capabilities.
“We’re excited to call Utility Warehouse a customer. It is the only UK business capable of supplying all home services, including gas, energy, broadband, mobile, insurance, and more, through one simple and streamlined platform,” said Ralph Pisani, president at Exabeam. “We are delighted that the company has chosen Exabeam Fusion SIEM to enable its innovative security team to move to an exemplary, proactive threat hunting model using Exabeam and CrowdStrike solutions together. The team quickly recognized the benefits of having valuable contextual information at their fingertips around all users, devices, and assets at all times in order to best protect its business and customers.”
“We needed a tool that helped us cut out a lot of the noise, including false positives, so we could focus on the actual security alerts that matter. During our testing, working with Exabeam demonstrated how the company’s machine learning and behavioural analytics solutions can establish a baseline of normal activity to help us more effectively highlight abnormal behaviour in our investigations,” added Wharton.
About Utility Warehouse
Utility Warehouse (UW) is the UK’s only genuine multiservice utility provider, offering energy, broadband, mobile and insurance services all in one. The more services a customer chooses, the more they save, and everything’s bundled together in a single, great value monthly bill.
UW offers award-winning levels of customer service, has been Which? Recommended for over 10 years running and is the Which? Utilities Brand of the Year 2020.
UW relies on ‘word of mouth’ recommendation from its nationwide community of partners in order to acquire new customers.
Telecom Plus, the trading name of Utility Warehouse, is listed on the London Stock Exchange.
About Exabeam
Exabeam is a global cybersecurity leader that adds intelligence to every IT and security stack. The leader in Next-gen SIEM and XDR, Exabeam is reinventing the way security teams use analytics and automation to solve Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR), from common security threats to the most critical that are difficult to identify. Exabeam offers a comprehensive cloud-delivered solution that leverages machine learning and automation using a prescriptive, outcomes-based approach to TDIR. We design and build products to help security teams detect external threats, compromised users and malicious adversaries, minimize false positives and best protect their organizations. For more information, visit www.exabeam.com
Exabeam, the Exabeam logo, Exabeam Fusion, Smart Timelines, Security Operations Platform, and XDR Alliance are service marks, trademarks or registered marks of Exabeam, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2021 Exabeam, Inc. All rights reserved.
