LIVONIA, Mich. & GRAND HAVEN, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023--
Today, a Michigan-based leading disinfection technology and software company announced the results from an advanced study with Trinity Health Senior Communities (THSC) demonstrating that UV Angel Clean Air™ units were effective in significantly reducing airborne and surface bacteria. THSC purchased the UV Angel units as part of an Infection Control Initiative from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) for helping to protect senior living residents and employees from the spread of infectious disease.
After installing UV Angel at five senior communities, the study took place at THSC’s McAuley Rehabilitation and Wellness in Muskegon, MI. Some of the focus areas for the study were the highest occupancy activity areas: the resident lounge and the activity center where many residents gather and spend their day. The study yielded outcomes showing a greater than 70% reduction in the number of bacteria in the air resulting insignificantimprovement in indoor air quality (IAQ). As an added benefit there was also a significant reduction of bacteria on surfaces without changes to cleaning protocols, staffing, and occupancy rates.
“Protecting the people entrusted to our care, along with the safety of our colleagues and visitors, is our highest priority,” said Stacey Johnson, DNP, Chief Nursing Officer for Trinity Health Senior Communities. “We value our partnership with UV Angel, and we’re pleased to see such strong results from the technology as we continue to do everything in our power to mitigate bacteria, viruses and mold in our senior communities. We are thankful for the help provided by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Infection Control Initiative.”
Utilizing a chemical-free approach, UV Angel Clean Air ™ units are safe to use in occupied spaces and designed to fit seamlessly into a ceiling location. The system quietly draws air from the room into a shielded chamber, where studies have demonstrated UV Angel Clean Air ultraviolet light (UVGI) neutralizes viruses, bacteria, and fungi (mold). The clean air is then safely returned to the room, creating a safer and healthier environment. Operating completely independent from conventional building HVAC, the system operates continuously and automatically without disrupting staff workflow or requiring additional staff to operate. UVGI technology is recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), and is strongly recommended by the White House as an effective added protection measure against the ongoing fight against COVID-19 and other bioaerosols.
“These results demonstrate UV Angel Clean Air units as a highly effective infection control method to help reduce disease transmission in essential healthcare and skilled nursing facilities,” said Dr. Linda D. Lee, MBA, CIC, and Chief Medical Affairs and Science Officer at UV Angel. “It is gratifying to see these results, as some of our most vulnerable people to disease and other illnesses, live in assisted nursing facilities. These results are consistent with those we have seen within hospitals and align with our original hospital mission to help create safer environments for patients and frontline healthcare workers.”
For more information on how you can apply for funding and participate in the infection control initiative, please contact Stefanie Mosseau at: smousseau@uvangel.com or 1-888-277-2596, Ext. 729.
About UV Angel
UV Angel Inc. is a leading disinfection technology company harnessing the power of UV Light technology (UVGI), advanced optical engineering, and a first-of-its-kind digital software platform. Founded in 2014 to impact healthcare associated infections in hospitals, our mission today has expanded to create safer environments around the world not only for healthcare, but also schools, military and government buildings, restaurants, corporate facilities, and many more industries. For more information on the development of intelligent automated disinfection technologies, visit uvangel.com.
About Trinity Health Senior Communities
Trinity Health Senior Communities serves more than 3,000 seniors in its 33 independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and subsidized senior housing communities across the United States. For more information, visit trinityhealthseniorcommunities.org.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005924/en/
CONTACT: Christine Looby, National Communications Manager
Trinity Health Senior Communities
(860)214-7114Bryson Despain
UV Angel
(435)272-6050
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MICHIGAN
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH TECHNOLOGY HEALTH TECHNOLOGY MANAGED CARE SOFTWARE HARDWARE
SOURCE: UV Angel Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 02/07/2023 11:59 AM/DISC: 02/07/2023 12:00 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005924/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.