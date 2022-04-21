UVDI Announces 2022 APIC Strategic Partnership and APIC Scholarship Grants

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 21, 2022--
UVDI has announced a strategic partnership with the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology ( APIC ) for 2022. APIC is the leading association for infection prevention and control (IPC) professionals, with more than 15,000 infection preventionist (IP) members.
The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer is globally trusted by over 1,100 hospitals. (Photo: Business Wire)
The APIC Strategic Partner program establishes long-term relationships with industry partners united in the common goal of advancing the science and practice of infection prevention and control in healthcare facilities and beyond. APIC Strategic Partners play an important role in supporting many of the educational initiatives and services that benefit APIC’s membership.
As part of its commitment to Infection Preventionists’ development and evidence-based education, UVDI announced five $1,500 2022 APIC Scholarship Grants to support attendance of the APIC 2022 Annual Conference, held June 13-15 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Five Grant Recipients will each receive a $1,500 gift card to apply against travel and registration fees. To apply for the 2022 APIC Scholarship Grants, Infection Preventionists worldwide can do so at www.uvdi.com/apic2022 by May 5 th. The five Grant Recipients will be announced May 10 th.
“UVDI is proud to support APIC as a Strategic Partner this year,” said Peter Veloz, CEO, UVDI. “Our APIC 2022 Scholarship Grants are intended to recognize and support the brave Infection Preventionists who work tirelessly every day to protect us all --- not just for the past two years but far beyond.”
“We are excited to welcome UVDI as an APIC Strategic Partner as we celebrate APIC’s 50 th anniversary,” said APIC CEO Devin Jopp, EdD, MS. “As we work toward advancing the science and practice of infection prevention and control, we welcome this generous initiative to support the in-person education and engagement of Infection Preventionists worldwide.”
About UVDI:
UVDI’s Mission is to make a cleaner, safer, and healthier world through advanced Ultraviolet (UV) technology that disinfects the air and surfaces in the environments we live, work, and play in. UVDI’s UV air and surface disinfection solutions are manufactured in California, applying deep Research and Development excellence and 73 years of Family expertise. The UVDI-360 Room Sanitizer is globally trusted by more than 1,100 leading hospitals in 27 countries, where it has been independently proven effective in 14 peer-reviewed, published hospital studies. UVDI’s proven UV Indoor Air Quality solutions are now installed globally in over 10,000 Commercial facilities. UVDI is proud to be a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE).
