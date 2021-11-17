BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2021--
Today V2 Communications (V2), a public relations and digital communications agency for disruptive global brands, announced Aidentified and Everseen have joined its client roster, expanding the agency’s work building brand awareness of AI-driven technology companies. V2 has secured coverage for automation and AI-focused clients in national business publications including The Wall Street Journal, Fortune, Fast Company, Forbes, and more.
Aidentified
Aidentified is the leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting, uniquely combining professional and household data to offer brands a 360º view of business prospects and the best path for engagement. With its proprietary algorithms – fed by 210 million consumer and 100 million professional U.S. profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into prospect behavior, real-time wealth events, and nuanced relationship intelligence mapping. Brands across industries, including financial services, real estate, insurance, enterprise, non-profit, education and luxury, rely on Aidentified to connect with hyper-targeted, qualified prospects faster.
V2 has been brought on to establish Aidentified as the leader in AI-powered prospecting, build credibility of its platform across vertical markets, and showcase executives’ thought leadership to provide perspectives to media on market trends, challenges, and opportunities. To meet these goals, V2 will execute strategic media, influencer, and analyst programs leveraging news, thought leadership, and customer stories. V2 will also pursue speaking and award opportunities that elevate Aidentified as a revolutionary force in how sales professionals operate.
Everseen
The world’s leading retailers trust and rely on Everseen’s Visual AI™ solutions to improve their bottom line by minimizing shrink, streamlining operations, and helping to deliver a better customer experience. Whether it’s at checkout lanes, in aisles, at the receiving door, or further into the supply chain, Everseen helps retailers see what’s happening by processing 175 years of video daily and in real-time, while monitoring 195 million products per day. As technology innovators, Everseen’s best-in-class AI and computer vision deliver unmatched value at global scale.
The goals for V2’s PR program for Everseen are to solidify the company as the leader in visual AI for retail and beyond and to establish company executives as visionaries in AI-powered computer vision. These goals will be met through a robust news pipeline, media program to support news and thought leadership, content development (blogs, contributed articles), speaking opportunities and award wins.
“AI is the future of everything, and we are proud to apply our market expertise and media relationships to shine a spotlight on cutting-edge innovation in and compelling use cases of the technology,” said Maura FitzGerald, V2 partner and cofounder. “It’s inspiring to work with these disruptive companies that are developing truly unique and inventive ways of applying AI to solve challenges across many industries.”
