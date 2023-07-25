V2G Leader Fermata Energy Names Aaron Gillmore as Chief Commercial Officer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2023--
Fermata Energy, the leading Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) services provider, today announced it has named Aaron Gillmore as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). As Fermata Energy continues to grow and bring new vehicle-to-grid (V2G) solutions to the market to meet the increasing market demand for bidirectional charging services, Gillmore will oversee sales, revenue growth, and customer relationship management.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724790255/en/
Aaron Gillmore, Chief Commercial Officer for Fermata Energy (Photo: Business Wire)
“Aaron deeply understands the challenges ahead for fleets, utilities and automotive manufacturers, and the extensive value V2G services bring. He has unique experience in EVs and charging, battery storage, ‘as-a-service’ financing, and utility interconnection and led key functions that enable rapid growth, including directing strategy development, sales and business development, and customer relationship management,” said Tony Posawatz, CEO of Fermata Energy. “I look forward to working closely with Aaron, as Fermata Energy continues to grow.”
Gillmore noted, “EV adoption is accelerating, and utilities are working to accommodate this added load while improving grid resilience. EVs can be deployed as both sustainable transportation and mobile energy storage assets. Fermata Energy is accelerating access to V2G solutions across the entire value chain. I’m thrilled to join Fermata Energy and work to deliver the optimal value solutions for EV customers, utilities, and EV and EVSE OEMs.”
As the Chief Commercial Officer, Gillmore's role will include fostering strategic partnerships, accelerating Fermata Energy's market leadership, and driving its business growth strategy. Gillmore, a 30-year industry veteran, who began his career as a Naval officer, will draw upon his executive experience scaling rapidly growing companies, including Lendlease, SolarCity, and Tesla.
Most recently, Gillmore served as CEO of WAVE, a market leader in innovative high-power wireless inductive charging. At WAVE, Gillmore set a growth trajectory for the company, developing its go-to-market strategy, driving engineering cost reduction and innovation measures, and building a manufacturing strategy for efficiency and scalability.
Before WAVE, Gillmore served as the head of the North American commercial electric truck division of BYD, where he led EV truck sales, marketing, engineering, manufacturing and customer service, building a robust and talented team leading to many of the largest zero-emission, battery-electric truck fleet deployments in North America to date.
Fermata Energy is currently integrating its AI-driven software with many V2G bidirectional chargers and electric vehicle types. The company is lowering the cost of EV ownership, while simultaneously improving grid resilience and enabling increased renewable energy generation.
About Fermata Energy
Park it. Plug it. Profit.™
Fermata Energy’s proprietary vehicle-to-everything (V2X) bidirectional charging platform turns EVs into batteries on wheels, enabling EV fleet owners to earn money from their local utility. With managed bidirectional charging, utilities can add EVs as energy storage assets to increase grid resilience and avoid building new peaker plants.
V2X includes vehicle-to-grid (V2G), vehicle-to-building (V2B), and vehicle-to-home (V2H) solutions.
Learn more at www.fermataenergy.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724790255/en/
CONTACT: Daniel Cherrin | 313.300.0932
dcherrin@northcoaststrategies.com
KEYWORD: VIRGINIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS EV/ELECTRIC VEHICLES AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY OTHER ENERGY UTILITIES ENERGY FLEET MANAGEMENT
SOURCE: Fermata Energy
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 07/25/2023 07:58 AM/DISC: 07/25/2023 07:57 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230724790255/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.