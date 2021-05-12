PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — With no baseball team in town, McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket is being put to good use with the opening of a vaccination clinic at the site on Wednesday.
The drive-up, walk-up site will be open every Wednesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., according to a statement from the city.
Residents can make an appointment for a shot at the state's vaccine signup portal, but people without an appointment are also welcome and encouraged, city officials said.
The goal is to make getting vaccinations as convenient as possible.
“We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to get a vaccine,” Pawtucket Public Health and Equity Leader Elizabeth Moreira said. “We believe that opening this site gives everyone another great option for vaccination appointments later on in the day.”
The clinic will be run in partnership with the Rhode Island National Guard and Rhode Island Medical Reserve Corps Disaster Medical Assistance Team.
The COVID-19 testing site at the stadium will continue operating.
———
TRINITY REP
Live performances in front of an in-person audience are returning to the Trinity Repertory Company in Providence this fall, the theater group announced Wednesday.
In-person performances were suspended in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021-22 season will start in November with Trinity Rep’s 44th annual production of “A Christmas Carol." The holiday tradition will be followed by a four-show season running January through June 2022.
Those shows are “Tiny Beautiful Things,” “Gem of the Ocean," “Sueno," and “Fairview."
“We’ve chosen a season of plays that will resonate deeply, that have great language and ideas, that show the depth of the human condition, and are all surprising, funny, and provocative," Artistic Director Curt Columbus said in a statement.
The company was founded in 1963.