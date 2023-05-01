SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2023--
Vaco, a global professional services firm, has announced the expansion of their San Francisco-based technology consulting and managed services practice with the opening of a 50,000 square-foot digital operations center in San Ramon, California. The newly leased facility will serve as a dedicated hub for a workforce of 1,000 employees focused on digital operations, specifically in content moderation, trust and safety, curation and digital tagging for social media giants from across the San Francisco Bay Area.
“Vaco is committed to providing world-class digital outsourcing services to our clients as part of our ongoing dedication to the digital content space,” said Jimmy J. Jhanda, managing partner of Vaco’s San Francisco office. “There’s a strong demand for reliable, skilled providers in content services, and this new facility demonstrates Vaco’s commitment to fulfilling that need.”
Dedicated exclusively to a single client, the third-largest social media platform in the world, Vaco’s newest digital operations center will provide end-to-end content review and support, including trust and safety, quality assurance (QA), business analysis and project management. In addition, the new center will be home to Vaco Labs, a software center of excellence focused on building tools and apps using the latest in artificial intelligence and machine learning for Vaco clients from around the world.
“Content review is a delicate process, and it requires diligence, reliability and accountability – all of which can be difficult to sustain without the right partners in place,” said Atul Bhave, Vaco managing partner and senior vice president of managed services. “The industry faces high rates of burnout and turnover due to the heavy psychological toll associated with reviewing sensitive content all day, which is why this facility is so important. We remain vigilant in looking for meaningful ways to support and connect this community of people.”
This is the fourth global digital operations center Vaco has opened. Several additional centers are slated to open globally over the next two years.
“This new digital operations center is about Vaco’s commitment to excellence while meeting the needs of our clients and our team members,” said Haseeb Wahedy, Vaco client partner and engagement director. “We’re creating opportunities for more people to work with some of the biggest companies in the world, but we’re also presenting our clients with significant cost savings when it comes to housing these key members of their extended teams. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
About Vaco Holdings:
With expertise in accounting and finance, technology, operations, supply chain management, and governance, risk and compliance, Vaco Holdings encompasses a unique family of brands that provides end-to-end enterprise solutions: Focus Search Partners, a retained executive search practice; MorganFranklin Consulting, a finance, technology and business advisory firm; Pivot Point Consulting, a Best in KLAS healthcare IT consulting leader; and Vaco, a talent solutions company providing strategic staffing and direct-hire solutions.
Since its founding in 2002, the company has grown to serve more than 12,000 clients across the globe with 10,000 employees. For the past 16 years, Vaco Holdings has made Inc. magazine’s list of the fastest-growing private companies. For more information, visit vaco.com.
