North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 15F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.