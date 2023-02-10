FILE - Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior gets up from the ground during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valladolid and Real Madrid at the Jose Zorrilla stadium in Valladolid, Spain, Dec. 30, 2022. Spanish league club Valladolid has on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 suspended 12 season-ticket holders while it and authorities investigate their alleged use of verbal racist attacks against Real Madrid player Vinicius Junior. The incident occurred during Madrid’s 2-0 win at Valladolid on Dec. 30.