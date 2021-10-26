NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2021--
Valley National Bank, a subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY), announced today that it is creating a new digital payment platform designed specifically for cannabis-related businesses.
Valley Pay, Valley’s new digital payment solution, will migrate cash usage to a secure, web application, easing the burden on cannabis operators who are reliant on cash transactions today. The cannabis industry remains heavily reliant on cash transactions to conduct business as major debit and credit cards are not accepted.
The application will allow cannabis-related businesses to provide their customers access to a compliant, secure and streamlined mobile wallet payment system.
“This new digital payment platform is the first of its kind servicing the critical payment needs of cannabis-related businesses,” says Stuart Cook, Valley’s Chief Digital Product Officer. “We see the reliance on cash and existing payments options as a big problem and have set out to help create a solution for our customers that is convenient and safe.”
Valley is one of the largest national banks serving multi-state cannabis-related business operators. Our dedicated team of banking professionals, including onboarding and treasury management specialists, are focused on serving the needs of cannabis-related businesses. Valley’s cannabis related business banking program is designed around the guiding principle of generating value for our customers when it comes to compliance, convenience, and cost.
The new payment platform is expected to launch with a pilot program in the coming months.
If you’d like to learn more about this payment platform, have a media inquiry, or are interested in learning about opportunities to join Valley’s digital products team, please go to valley.com/valleypay.
About Valley
As the principal subsidiary of Valley National Bancorp, Valley National Bank is a regional bank with approximately $41 billion in assets. Valley is committed to giving people and businesses the power to succeed. Valley operates many convenient branch locations across New Jersey, New York, Florida and Alabama, and is committed to providing the most convenient service, the latest innovations and an experienced and knowledgeable team dedicated to meeting customer needs. Helping communities grow and prosper is the heart of Valley’s corporate citizenship philosophy. To learn more about Valley, go to www.valley.com or call our Customer Care Center at 800-522-4100.
