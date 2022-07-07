Valor Compounding Pharmacy Expansion to Support Growing Demand

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022--
Valor Compounding Pharmacy has recently added 1,300 square feet of space to its workspace while renovating its offices, creating room for an additional non-sterile laboratory to support the growing customer demand in operations and its growing team of 40+ employees.
Valor Compounding Pharmacy underwent a major renovation, adding more space to its laboratories and offices to support growing customer demand. (Photo: Business Wire)
Valor Compounding Pharmacy has expanded its non-hazardous, non-sterile laboratory for producing high-volume compound medications, which includes 7 new workstations equipped with digitally integrated scales to the pharmacy software to ensure quality using top-of-the-line tools and services. The new space now has a walk-in, temperature-controlled refrigerator, semi and fully automated machines, and other equipment that will increase production volume and efficiency. The new layout was designed to enhance the workflow for Valor’s pharmacists so they can focus on the various types of medications they make while keeping quality assurance and compliance as top priorities.
“The newly acquired space was secured to grow Valor’s capacity in medication making, administration, and customer service teams. And with remodeling our existing space, we more than doubled our capacity to make medicine for our customers and patients throughout the U.S.,” says Rick Niemi, Valor’s President, and CEO.
The renovations also include enlarging their shipping room to account for efficiency and productivity. The addition of a larger space allows for an increased number of workstations for customer care, as well as a pharmacy conference room, and a large break area where people can collaborate, brainstorm, or simply relax and recharge. The additions of a dedicated Compliance & Regulatory Affairs office and a Human Resources office will allow for pristine processes for Valor Compounding Pharmacy’s internal work.
Nick Terranova, Valor Compounding Pharmacy’s Pharmacist who oversaw the renovations, says, “In leading the project management of this construction project, we’ve made changes which include a dedicated customer service office, an entirely new compounding lab, and a larger shipping department in addition to our already state-of-the-art compounding pharmacy. Adaptation is never comfortable, but these changes will allow Valor to meet the growing demand for our custom formulas and continue to be a leader and innovator in compounding pharmacy.”
Valor Compounding Pharmacy’s efforts in serving their partners and patients with top-of-the-line technologies also include using the latest products and software to make the overall healthcare journey as seamless as possible. They have recently announced their partnership with Heal Now, a secure payment processing application, to provide a safer and faster payment experience to patients and increase the performance of their customer care team.
About Valor Compounding Pharmacy:
Valor Compounding Pharmacy ™, Inc. is a multi-state licensed 503A facility housing both sterile and non-sterile laboratories, located in Berkeley, CA. PCAB and LegitScript accredited, Valor is a specialized pharmacy that makes custom medications that are not otherwise commercially available in retail drug stores. Valor’s focus areas include mental health, pain management, and women’s and men’s health. As a proactive partner in patient health care, Valor Compounding Pharmacy offers Flat-Rate Pricing, Fast Turnaround, and Free 2-Day Shipping. Valor works with a network of providers, Telehealth practices, patients, health systems/institutions, and research scientists in multiple states in the United States.
