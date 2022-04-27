Valuence Group Expands Its Global Reach With the Launch of ALLU USA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 27, 2022--
Japanese leading luxury recommerce company, The Valuence Group (Tokyo; Representative Director: Shinsuke Sakimoto) (TOKYO:9270), launches ALLU USA, creating a virtual presence with an English language eCommerce site and selling studio, catering to growing trends in the sustainable luxury market in America.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005822/en/
Japanese leading luxury recommerce company, The Valuence Group, launches ALLU USA, creating a virtual presence with an English language eCommerce site and selling studio, catering to growing trends in the sustainable luxury market in America. ALLU enters the US market under the auspices of its parent company known for having perfected the art of luxury authentication in the Japanese market and for having refined the system of reselling highly sought-after pre-owned luxury products. (Graphic: Business Wire)
ALLU enters the US market under the auspices of its parent company known for having perfected the art of luxury authentication in the Japanese market and for having refined the system of reselling highly sought-after pre-owned luxury products.
ALLU USA is positioned to reach consumers who are fashion connoisseurs directly through its eCommerce retail site. Having a physical presence in America, the brand strategically located its Selling Studio in Soho, New York - The Fashion Capital of the US, making it one of the company’s top 152 locations for customers to sell their pre-owned luxury goods directly to its team of buying experts.
Masaaki Hori, president of Valuence International USA announced the official launch of their new eCommerce site, ALLU USA on April 26, 2022, offering affordable pre-owned luxury goods for the sustainable conscious consumer market. Mr. Hori expressed that “the true luxury of our product offering is in the authentication, quality and condition of our products , as well as our signature customer service in the spirit of traditional Japanese hospitality.”
In recent years, there has been growing interest in making luxury both sustainable and affordable as the demand from eco-friendly fashion consumers takes the spotlight in the fashion world. Through ALLU, the Valuence Group aims to capture market share and develop a loyal customer base by operating a trusted luxury online store, offering authentic products from a wide selection of pre-owned luxury bags, watches, jewelry, and other rare luxury brand accessory items including Hermes, Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Cartier, Bvlgari, Rolex and Audemars Piguet.
ALLU USA is owned by Valuence International USA which is a subsidiary of The Valuence Group one of the top luxury recommerce companies in Japan since 2011.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005822/en/
CONTACT: Inquiries:
Mihoko Tamaoki
Email:pr@AlluUsa.comAiko Kishi
Brand Communications Office, Valuence Holdings Inc.
Email:media@valuence.inc
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES JAPAN NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC NEW YORK
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL ONLINE RETAIL LUXURY FASHION
SOURCE: The Valuence Group
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 04/27/2022 01:00 PM/DISC: 04/27/2022 01:02 PM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005822/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.