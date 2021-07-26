Austin FC (3-7-4) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-7-5)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Whitecaps and Austin FC meet for a cross-conference contest.
The Whitecaps went 9-14-0 overall and 6-5-0 at home during the 2020 season. Vancouver scored 27 goals a season ago, averaging 1.2 per game.
Austin FC takes the field for the fifteenth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 15-10 through its first 14 games of MLS play.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Bruno Gaspar (injured).
Austin FC: Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ben Sweat (injured), Nick Lima (injured).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.