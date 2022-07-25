Vantage Data Centers Opens Johannesburg Data Center Campus, Breaks Ground on Additional Data Center in Frankfurt

DENVER & LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022--
Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced the delivery of the first facility on its Johannesburg campus, as well as the start of construction on a second data center on its Frankfurt II campus.
Johannesburg Campus (JNB1)
Positioned within the continent’s largest data center market, Vantage has opened its first data center (JNB11) in Africa after breaking ground in 2021. The two-story facility offers 16MW of critical IT capacity across 130,000 square feet (12,000 square meters). The project was delivered in 10 months, 10 days ahead of schedule, with zero lost-time incidents over 1.5 million working hours.
With an investment totaling more than $1 billion USD, Vantage’s 30-acre (12 hectares) campus will include 80MW of IT capacity and more than 650,000 square feet (60,000 square meters) across three data centers once fully developed. Located in Waterfall City, the campus complements the area’s thriving data center ecosystem and leverages its fiber connectivity to the rest of Africa. In addition, the campus aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainability, offering renewable energy options, limiting carbon emissions and maintaining energy efficient operations with an industry-leading power usage effectiveness (PUE). In June, Vantage announced it had entered a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SolarAfrica to support the production of 87MWp of renewable energy to supplement the local grid that powers the campus.
“Our rapid turnaround on the construction of our first Johannesburg facility has allowed us to more quickly meet demand for hyperscale data centers in the area,” said Justin Jenkins, chief operating officer, EMEA at Vantage Data Centers. “At Vantage, we pride ourselves on not only our speed to market, but also our commitment to become part of the local community and cement our reputation as a reliable data center partner in the region. This project created hundreds of jobs that will continue into the next phase of construction, and we thank our teams for their dedication and commitment to deliver such a high-quality product for our customers.”
Frankfurt II Campus (FRA2)
Adding to its existing presence in the most sought-after European market, Vantage has broken ground on a second facility (FRA22) at its second campus in Frankfurt. The 16MW, 130,000 square feet (12,000 square meters) facility is sited on seven acres (three hectares) in Raunheim. Once fully developed, the campus will include 56MW of IT capacity across two data centers. Vantage is also continuing to develop its first 55MW Frankfurt campus, located in Offenbach, approximately 30 kilometers from Raunheim. Once fully developed, both campuses will offer customers a total of 111MW of IT capacity in the Frankfurt region.
“Vantage continues to develop state-of-the-art data center campuses in the most vital locations across EMEA to support some of the world’s leading technology companies,” said Antoine Boniface, president, EMEA at Vantage Data Centers. “The speed and scale of our deliveries is unprecedented in our company’s history, as is our commitment to sustainable development. It’s truly a remarkable time in the data center industry to be on the frontlines of the digital infrastructure revolution.”
Frankfurt II marks Vantage’s ninth campus in EMEA, six of which are now operational (Berlin I, Cardiff, Frankfurt I, Johannesburg, Warsaw and Zurich). As Vantage continues its rapid global development to meet customer demand, the company continues to prioritize sustainability and environmental responsibility while delivering highly reliable data center services.
About Vantage Data Centers
Vantage Data Centers powers, cools, protects and connects the technology of the world’s well-known hyperscalers, cloud providers and large enterprises. Developing and operating across five continents in North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Vantage has evolved data center design in innovative ways to deliver dramatic gains in reliability, efficiency and sustainability in flexible environments that can scale as quickly as the market demands.
For more information, visit http://www.vantage-dc.com.
