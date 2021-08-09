EXETER, N.H. (AP) — Vapotherm Inc. (VAPO) on Monday reported a loss of $17.3 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Exeter, New Hampshire-based company said it had a loss of 67 cents.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 64 cents per share.
The medical technology company posted revenue of $20.6 million in the period.
Vapotherm expects full-year revenue in the range of $85 million to $91 million.
Vapotherm shares have increased almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $27.30, a decrease of 11% in the last 12 months.
