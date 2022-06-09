Varsity Tutors Recognized With EdTech Breakthrough Award For “Best Student Personalization Solution”

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 9, 2022--
Nerdy Inc. (NYSE: NRDY), one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes, today announced that its flagship offering for schools, Varsity Tutors for Schools, has been selected as the winner of the “Best Student Personalization Solution” award in the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.
“Learning gaps, staffing issues, student absences and hybrid learning logistical challenges have created a complex new reality for students and educators, and schools need flexible solutions to provide continuous student support to achieve positive outcomes,” said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “Varsity Tutors for Schools addresses these challenges head-on, providing personalized learning that saves time, eliminates stress on teachers, and most importantly, provides a consistent learning environment for all students. We extend our sincere congratulations to the Varsity Tutors team on being our choice for ‘Best Student Personalization Solution’ in 2022.”
Varsity Tutors for Schools, introduced in September 2021, is a ‘breakthrough’ product suite aimed at offering schools supplemental learning solutions at a school-wide and district-wide level. The solution allows schools to deliver personalized live learning to every student within a district with a customizable, all-in-one platform. Whatever challenges a student may face, Varsity Tutors for Schools can be customized to meet their needs - from high-dosage 1-on-1 tutoring to adaptive assessments.
“We’re proud to be recognized for our efforts to support teachers and students with personalized solutions this school year,” said Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Nerdy. “We know learning is personal, and the EdTech Breakthrough Award helps validate that together with our school partners we can pinpoint student needs, create individualized learning roadmaps, and deliver personalized learning at scale.”
The Varsity Tutors for Schools product suite delivers personalized on-demand support, 1-on-1 tutoring, and enrichment opportunities for students at school or at home through the Live Learning Platform. Students meet face-to-face via video with tutors where they can use interactive tools and collaborative workspaces for a truly engaging online experience.
Additionally, to help administrators make better data-driven decisions for their districts, the solution also provides access to detailed reports across budget, usage, and student results. Districts have a dedicated support team that is always available to ensure success, answer questions, and help minimize the burden on staff.
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.
About Nerdy and Varsity Tutors
Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to students and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https://www.nerdy.com/.
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.
