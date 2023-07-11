Vast Welcomes Veteran NASA Astronaut Garrett Reisman as Human Spaceflight Advisor

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2023--
Vast, a pioneer in space habitation technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Garrett Reisman, a veteran NASA astronaut and accomplished space industry expert, as its newest advisor. With an impressive background in space exploration and extensive industry experience, Reisman brings invaluable expertise and strategic human spaceflight insights to Vast.
Garrett Reisman, veteran NASA astronaut and Vast Human Spaceflight Advisor (Photo: Business Wire)
After being selected by NASA as a mission specialist astronaut in 1998, Reisman flew on all three Space Shuttles. He first flew aboard Space Shuttle Endeavour in 2008 for a 95-day stay on the International Space Station (ISS), after which he returned to Earth aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery. His second mission in 2010 was aboard the Space Shuttle Atlantis. During these missions, Reisman performed 3 spacewalks, operated the ISS’s Mobile Servicing System (MSS), and served as a flight engineer aboard the Space Shuttle.
Reisman was also an aquanaut, serving as a crew member on the NASA Extreme EnvironmentMissionOperations (NEEMO) V, living in the Aquarius deep underwater habitat for two weeks.
Following his departure from NASA in early 2011, Reisman joined SpaceX where he served in multiple capacities, most recently as the Director of Space Operations. In May 2018, he stepped down from his full-time position at SpaceX to become a Professor of Astronautical Engineering in the Viterbi School of Engineering at the University of Southern California. He continues to support SpaceX as a Senior Advisor.
Reisman attended the University of Pennsylvania and the California Institute of Technology, where he received his Ph.D. in 1997.
“ I am honored to join Vast as an advisor and contribute my expertise to their goals of expanding humanity across the solar system with artificial gravity space stations, ” said Garrett Reisman. “ Commercial space stations and artificial gravity space stations are both crucial components of humanity’s future in space. The Vast team is well-equipped to meet the needs of the growing in-space economy with a particular focus on the challenges, rewards and safety considerations of human spaceflight. ”
" We are thrilled to welcome Garrett Reisman as our first astronaut advisor, " said Jed McCaleb, founder and CEO of Vast. " His unparalleled human spaceflight and industry expertise will undoubtedly prove invaluable to Vast’s mission, especially with regard to safety and mission assurance needed to operate a private crewed space station. We look forward to benefiting from his strategic insights and guidance as we navigate the exciting challenges ahead. "
As an advisor, Garrett Reisman will play a critical role in Vast’s strategic planning and growth, providing invaluable perspectives on human spaceflight, safety, and mission assurance.
ABOUT VAST
Vast is a pioneer in space habitation technologies focused on expanding humanity across the solar system. Founded in 2021, the company is assembling a world-class team to build the world’s first low-cost, artificial gravity crewed station so people can live and work in space for long periods of time without the adverse effects of zero-gravity.
