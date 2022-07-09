ROME — Pope Francis may soon be joining the dozens of world leaders traveling to Kiev, comments made Vatican Foreign Minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher to Italian broadcaster Rai1 on Friday evening suggest.
Gallagher said the 85-year-old pontiff would discuss a visit to Kiev with his staff after returning from Canada at the end of the month. Asked if a papal mission to Ukraine could be in the cards as early as August, Gallagher replied: "It's possible, I wouldn't rule it out."
The archbishop stressed, however, that everything would depend on the pope's health. The pontiff, who has knee problems and has been frequently been seen using a wheelchair in recent weeks, was forced to cancel a trip to Africa planned for early July but is still hoping his visit to Canada later this month can go ahead.
Pope Francis has been calling for peace in Ukraine for months and has been invited to Kiev by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kiev mayor Vitali Klitschko.
"The pope is convinced that if he could make a visit, it would have a positive effect," Gallagher said, adding that Francis was also willing to travel to Moscow.
The pope is scheduled to attend the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan in mid-September, where he will likely meet Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.
The pope had been hoping to meet with Kirill for some time, but the patriarch's harsh rhetoric in support of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine ultimately made a meeting impossible.
