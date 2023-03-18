ROME — The Vatican gave up its diplomatic presence in Nicaragua when the last representative of the Papal States left the embassy there, the Vatican News portal reported on Saturday.
Monsignor Marcel Diouf, the final representative at the Vatican's diplomatic mission, or nunciature, in Managua has been stationed in Costa Rica instead.
Nicaragua's authoritarian president Daniel Ortega recently called for the closure of the embassy. The Vatican's papal ambassador to the government was already expelled from the country at the beginning of 2022.
The political tensions between the Vatican and Nicaragua stems from the fact that the Catholic Church has been one of the most prominent critics of Ortega's leftist government, which came to power in 2018.
While many opposition members were killed in Nicaragua, others sought shelter and support from places of worship, leading Ortega to brand church representatives as terrorists.
Dozens of priests were arrested or fled abroad in Ortega's crackdown.
One bishop, Rolando Alvarez, was sentenced to 26 years in prison in February. He was charged with insubordination, undermining national integrity and other offenses.
Critics called the trial politically motivated.
The United States and the European Union have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Ortega and his relatives because of his government's erosion of democracy and civil rights.
