VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022--
Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) today announced the deployment of a new Community Cache solution, combining products from its MediaScale ™ and Terrace ™ portfolios, to enable operators to efficiently deploy the latest IPTV-enabled user interfaces while maintaining traditional coax-based QAM and analog video delivery.
Service providers strive to offer private neighborhood residents high-speed broadband and an engaging home video experience, while also delivering traditional coax-based video to common areas and fitness centers. Achieving these goals with an easy to manage solution can be challenging and the alternative of swapping out coax wiring, replacing TVs, or adding set-top boxes can be disruptive, time-consuming, and expensive.
The Vecima Community Cache solution allows operators to do it all: increase bandwidth available for data services, deploy the latest IPTV user interfaces, and support legacy video delivery. Locally deployed MediaScale MicroCaches aggregate traffic for video served to the community, freeing up valuable network capacity for high-speed broadband, resulting in lower latency, higher quality video. Vecima’s industry leading commercial and hospitality video products, Terrace IQ, and Terrace TC600E, connect to the MicroCache to locally generate a QAM and analog lineup for existing coax networks.
The MediaScale MicroCache utilizes the same highly flexible, next-generation software for live, time-shifted linear, recorded DVR, and video on demand (VOD) adaptive bitrate (ABR) IPTV streaming as other products within the portfolio. The architecture is designed to allow multiple tiers of caching to optimize network efficiency. The latest iteration of Vecima’s Cache software complies with the Streaming Video Alliance Open Caching standard to enable caching of video for an operator’s own video service in addition to caching video from over-the-top applications.
The Vecima Terrace portfolio of Commercial Video Gateways allows operators to efficiently deliver bulk video services as a gateway between traditional coax-based video and modern technologies such as ABR delivery. Vecima recently announced the latest Terrace feature set, which includes HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) input with Verimatrix Digital Rights Management (DRM). In addition to already supporting Secure Reliable Transport (SRT), Terrace IQ also supports high channel capacity, integrated transcoding, Pro:Idiom ® encryption, IP output, and QAM output in a modular form factor.
Learn more about Vecima’s Community Cache solution on vecima.com.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc. (TSX: VCM) is leading the global evolution to the multi-gigabit, content-rich networks of the future. Our talented people deliver future-ready software, services, and integrated platforms that power broadband and video streaming networks, monitor and manage transportation, and transform experiences in homes, businesses, and everywhere people connect. We help our customers evolve their networks with cloud-based solutions that deliver ground-breaking speed, superior video quality, and exciting new services to their subscribers. There is power in connectivity – it enables people, businesses, and communities to grow and thrive.
Learn more at vecima.com.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005281/en/
CONTACT: Investor Relations
250-881-1982,invest@vecima.comMedia Relations
KEYWORD: NORTH AMERICA CANADA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGY NETWORKS AUDIO/VIDEO
SOURCE: Vecima Networks Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 07/25/2022 08:15 AM/DISC: 07/25/2022 08:16 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005281/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.