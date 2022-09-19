SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022--
Vecino Energy Partners, LLC (“Vecino”) today announced that Brian Jinks and James Moreton have joined the company as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Corporate Finance and Business Development, respectively. Brian will oversee all financial aspects of the company leaning on his two decades of experience in finance and M&A. James will lead the analytic effort for the company leveraging his years in investment banking and most recently as CFO of an SCF Partners portfolio company.
President David Ash said “I'm excited to welcome Brian and James to the Vecino leadership team and look forward to working closely with them as we execute on our opportunity set. Brian’s extensive experience, reputation and relationships fit nicely with our core strengths. James will immediately add value to the team given his in-depth financial and technical experience.”
Mr. Jinks has over 22 years of energy investment banking experience during which time he advised on the origination and execution of over $275 billion in strategic transactions, merchant investments, M&A and capital raises in the upstream, midstream, oilfield services and energy transition segments. Over the past 18 years, Mr. Jinks has exclusively focused on global energy infrastructure transactions, where he started and led that effort at Moelis & Company in 2016. Prior to Moelis & Company, he led the midstream and MLP coverage efforts for Deutsche Bank. From 2000 to 2007, he worked at Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette/Credit Suisse and Lazard as a member of their respective energy investment banking teams.
Mr. Moreton has over 10 years of experience in energy finance during which time he advised on over $3 billion of M&A transactions and over $22 billion of restructuring and capital markets transactions in the upstream, midstream and oilfield services segments. Mr. Moreton most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer for Kinetic Pressure Control, a well control technology company backed by SCF Partners. Prior to joining Kinetic, Mr. Moreton worked in energy investment banking at Moelis & Company and Royal Bank of Canada.
About Vecino Energy Partners
Vecino Energy Partners, LLC, based in San Antonio, is focused on developing midstream infrastructure to support the domestic oil and gas industry. Vecino leverages its team’s experience operating upstream, midstream and downstream assets to craft custom solutions for its industry partners. For more information visit www.vecinoenergy.com.
About EnCap Flatrock Midstream
EnCap Flatrock Midstream provides value-added growth capital to proven management teams focused on midstream infrastructure opportunities across North America. The firm was formed in 2008 by a partnership between EnCap Investments L.P. and Flatrock Energy Advisors, LLC. Based in San Antonio with offices in Oklahoma City and Houston, the firm manages investment commitments of nearly $9 billion from a broad group of prestigious institutional investors. EnCap Flatrock Midstream is currently making commitments to new management teams from EFM Fund IV, a $3.25 billion fund. For more information, please visit www.efmidstream.com.
