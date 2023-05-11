MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 11, 2023--
Vector Biolabs, a custom design and manufacturing service provider for AAV and adenovirus viral vectors announced the completion of a facility expansion to meet growing demand. Ken Guo, a co-founder of Vector Biolabs, said, “The purpose of the expansion was two-fold – it doubles our capacity, allowing us to extend our custom AAV and adenovirus production services to a wider audience in gene delivery, gene editing, and cell therapy applications, and it adds cleanroom space and analytical instrumentation to support our customers’ quality needs as they progress through preclinical studies and toward IND submission.”
The new facility includes a cleanroom manufacturing suite, QC labs, warehousing, and office space. The additional capacity will allow Vector to maintain its current rapid turnaround time as demand in the field increases, as well as add new product characterization and QC services to its offering. XD Shao, a co-founder, noted that the team at Vector is growing alongside the facility. “Vector has served as a dependable scientific and development collaborator for our clients' research initiatives since 2004. We provide project-specific technical expertise and insight to hundreds of customers across pharma, biotech, and academia based on our decades of experience in the viral vector field. As we add capabilities, we’re taking care to maintain the collaborative service that has made us the most cited company in gene delivery.”
About Vector Biolabs: Since 2004, Vector Biolabs has been committed to providing institutions worldwide with high-quality AAV and adenovirus gene delivery products. Vector offers custom design and manufacturing services for AAV and adenovirus, as well as catalog vectors for overexpression, shRNA, miRNA, and CRISPR. Vector’s products have been referenced in more than 4,000 peer reviewed publications. Vector Biolabs manufactures all of its products in its expanded facility in Malvern, PA, just outside of Philadelphia. To learn more visit www.vectorbiolabs.com.
