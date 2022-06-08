CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2022--
Vedanta Biosciences, a clinical-stage company that is developing a potential new category of oral therapies based on defined bacterial consortia, today announced that Bernat Olle, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Vedanta Biosciences, will participate in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference being held June 15-16, 2022 at the Lotte New York Palace in New York, NY.
The JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
Date: Thursday, June 16, 2022
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
About Vedanta Biosciences
Vedanta Biosciences is leading the development of a potential new category of oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria isolated from the human microbiome and grown from pure clonal cell banks. The company’s clinical-stage pipeline includes product candidates being evaluated for the treatment of high-risk C.difficile infection, inflammatory bowel diseases, food allergy, liver disease, and cancer. These investigational therapies are grounded in pioneering research – published in leading journals including Science,Nature, and Cell – to identify beneficial bacteria that live symbiotically within the healthy human gut, fight pathogens and induce a range of potent immune responses. Vedanta Biosciences controls a foundational portfolio of more than 45 patents and has built what it believes is one of the largest libraries of bacteria derived from the human microbiome. Proprietary capabilities include deep expertise in consortium design, vast datasets from human interventional studies, and CGMP-compliant manufacturing of oral Live Biotherapeutic Product (LBP) candidates containing pure, clonally-derived bacterial consortia in powdered form. Vedanta Biosciences was founded by PureTech Health (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) and a global team of scientific co-founders who pioneered the modern understanding of the cross-talk between the microbiome and the immune system.
