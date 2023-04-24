COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 24, 2023--
Veeam ® Software, the leader in Modern Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery, today announced that it has been ranked the #1 global provider by International Data Corporation (IDC) in its latest IDC Semiannual Software Tracker, 2022H2 for Data Replication & Protection software. i The tracker reports that Veeam, with a year-over-year growth rate (not adjusted for constant currency) of 8.1%, grew faster than the other top five vendors and the overall market average. According to the tracker, Veeam’s revenue grew 8.4% sequentially over the first half of 2022.
“The proliferation and sophistication of cyber threats – and specifically ransomware – changes the question from whether your business will be attacked, to how often,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “The New Veeam Data Platform focuses on modern data protection and ransomware recovery, ensures that every business is resilient, and can recover rapidly and safely from ransomware and other cyber threats, across the customer’s complete hybrid cloud environment. On behalf of our Veeam team, I want to thank our entire community of 450,000 customers and 35,000 partners for their support and trust. We look forward to working together to build a safer, more secure future.”
Veeam recently launched the New Veeam Data Platform, a single platform delivering more advanced data security, recovery and hybrid cloud capabilities across the entire IT environment – Multi-Cloud, Virtual, Hybrid, Physical, SaaS (M365, Salesforce) and Kubernetes. Veeam Backup & Replication™ v12, the foundation for the Veeam Data Platform, provides best-in-class secure backup and fast reliable recovery from every cyber threat including ransomware, to keep business resilient and running. Through this platform approach, every environment however complex, can be secured and recovered rapidly when it counts most, defeating ransomware attacks.
Veeam invites every company, administrator and user to join VeeamON 2023, the community event for data recovery experts, which will take place May 22 – 24 in Miami, Florida and online. Designed by and built for the backup and recovery professional, attendees will expand their skills, celebrate with the community, and share industry knowledge with exclusive content from AWS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and more. Registration for the in-person event and the virtual option is now open.
About Veeam Software
Veeam ® provides organizations with resiliency through data security, data recovery and data freedom for their hybrid cloud. The Veeam Data Platform delivers a single solution for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes environments that give businesses peace of mind their apps and data are protected and always available so that they can keep their businesses running. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 450,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500 and 72% of the Global 2,000. Veeam’s global ecosystem includes 35,000+ technology partners, resellers, service providers, and alliance partners. To learn more, visit www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and Twitter @veeam.
