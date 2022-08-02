LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - August 2, 2022 - ( Newswire.com )
- Replaces antiquated VDI/VPN technologies to achieve maximum performance and security
- One-way communication egress and isolated workstation pools neutralize cyberattacks
- Reduces up to 25% of bandwidth requirements with PCoIP protocol that delivers performance regardless of network conditions
Vega Cloud, Inc., the cloud automation and optimization platform for highly regulated and performance-driven industries, today announced a collaboration with HP Teradici, creator of the industry-leading PCoIP® remote display protocol, to develop services that will give businesses the freedom to efficiently deliver high-performance digital workstations, even over the most challenging network conditions.
Vega Cloud will leverage HP Anyware* (formerly Teradici CAS) and PCoIP® technology to develop two digital workstation services: Secure WorkRemote (SWR) for regulated industries and Vega Atelier remote studios for resource-intensive industries like Media and Entertainment. Vega Cloud has proven its all-inclusive, digital workstations provide robust security and sustainability performance anywhere, on any device, from any network. As critical business assets, healthcare and financial institution customers demand detailed evidence to ensure digital desktops comply with applicable laws and regulations. Vega Cloud consistently exceeds the information security and performance requirements and will continue to evolve as guidelines change.
Secure WorkRemote and Vega Atelier remote studios incorporate multilayered security and IP protection. Each workstation is deployed inside a zero-trust isolation pool to trap and inoculate bad actors. The Teradici PCoIP® protocol and AES 256 encryption ensures that only pixels leave the environment. Both services have built-in optimization to auto-scale memory, graphics, and CPU to efficiently power through intensive applications.
The platforms contain a robust catalog of pre-configured desktop SKUs so administrators can quickly deploy and decommission workstations, significantly reducing operational management and support. Operational metrics and key performance indicators can be monitored by workgroups or discipline with drag-and-drop simplicity and automated workflows. Administrators have confidence controls around desktop delivery and compliance are delivered appropriately and rapidly.
"Hybrid workplaces operate on several different networks and this complexity has outstripped perimeter-based network security," said Kris Bliesner, CEO, Vega Cloud. "The strategic partnership with HP Teradici and Vega Cloud focuses on data and service protection and expands protection and performance to include all workstation assets (devices, infrastructure components, applications, virtual and cloud components) and end users. This is a paradigm-shifting approach to digital workstations powered by Cloud Infrastructure and Optimized by Vega's Platform."
"HP Anyware provides the security and performance that Vega Cloud needs for its new services to excel in the most demanding use cases," said Paul Austin, Worldwide Head of Teradici Channel Sales at HP. "Vega Cloud's capabilities align with our focus on delivering secure digital workspace solutions, and we're proud to work with them on enabling the industries we serve together to realize the benefits of hybrid work."
About Vega Cloud
Vega is a Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for enterprise cloud management. Vega unlocks the power of public cloud infrastructure, giving businesses the freedom to innovate and efficiently deliver world-class products and services. Vega combines scale management with speed and efficiency to drive business outcomes that align with end-user goals. Public Cloud infrastructure isn't just for architects or DevOps engineers anymore. Vega puts the power of fully optimized, fully managed infrastructure to work for your business.
About HP Teradici
HP Teradici is the creator of the PCoIP remote display protocol, which delivers digital workspaces from the data center or public cloud to end users with the highest levels of security, responsiveness, and fidelity. HP Anyware (formerly Teradici CAS), which won an Engineering Emmy® from the Television Academy in 2020, powers the most secure remote solutions with unparalleled performance for even the most graphics-intensive applications. HP Teradici technology is trusted by leading media companies, design houses, financial firms and government agencies and is deployed to millions of users worldwide. For more information, visit www.teradici.com or www.hp.com/anyware.
Connect with HP Teradici on Twitter @Teradici, LinkedIn, YouTube and the Teradici blog.
For more information about Vega SWR and Vega Atelier, please visit https://www.vegacloud.io/secureworkremote and https://www.vegacloud.io/vega-atelier.
Teradici and PCoIP are trademarks of HP, Inc., and are registered in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks or registered trademarks mentioned in this release are the intellectual property of their respective owners.
*Network access required. HP Anyware supports Windows®, Linux® and MacOS® host environments and Window, Linux, MacOS, iOS®, Android®, and Chrome OS® end-user devices. For more on the system requirements for installing HP Anyware, refer to the Admin Guides at: https://docs.teradici.com/find/product/cloud-access-software
Press Release Service by Newswire.com
Original Source: Vega Cloud Announces Global Strategic Collaboration With HP Teradici for the Next Generation of Hybrid Digital Workspace Performance and Security
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.