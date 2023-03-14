SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 14, 2023--
Vehere, a pioneer in cyber network intelligence solutions, is delighted to announce that Andrew Oehler, a prolific product and engineering expert in the network security sector, has joined the organization as the Vice President of Product. He will be based in Montana, United States. Andrew will be in charge of providing valuable perspectives on the development of new product features as well as ensuring that each product meets the needs of Vehere’s ever-growing customer base.
Andrew's professional expertise is nothing short of impressive. He's a seasoned pro, having honed his skills at some of the most renowned companies in the business, including Zentry Security, Skyhigh Networks (McAfee), F5 Networks, Appsian LLC, Team F1, HIFN, and many more. Andrew's ability to think outside the box and approach challenges with a strategic mindset are truly unmatched, and his knack for visualizing the big picture will undoubtedly benefit the organization in numerous ways.
Commenting on this exciting development, Vehere’s Co-founder Praveen Jaiswal, said, “It is an amazing opportunity to collaborate with a dynamic professional like Andrew. Supporting Naveen Jaiswal, the visionary Co-founder of Vehere and advocate for cyber network intelligence, Andrew will help to ensure that our innovative products deliver genuine customer satisfaction thanks to his exceptional interpersonal skills and ability to handle complex technical challenges. We believe Andrew's contribution will be instrumental in propelling Vehere to greater success.”
About his association with Vehere, Andrew said, “As the VP of Product at Vehere, I'm thrilled to be part of an organization at the forefront of cyber situation awareness, given the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats. I'm eager to work with an exceptional team and create amazing products.”
Andrew graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science and a Bachelor of Engineering in Materials Science & Engineering.
Vehere, established in 2006, is a pioneer in building technologies that improve the security postures of nations and enterprises. It is headquartered in San Francisco and Kolkata, with a presence in major cities including Dallas, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi.
